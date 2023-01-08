As Coast Disappears, “Let the Kids worry about it” Sounds Pretty Lame January 8, 2023

Above, CBS report on coastal flooding is well done.

One gobsmacked homeowner thought, when he bought his house, 30 years ago, sea level was something for the kids to worry about.

Now, massive taxpayer spends to benefit rich folks with beach houses.

Below, a series of Atmospheric Rivers and a sea-level enhanced Bomb Cyclone wreak havoc on California coast.

