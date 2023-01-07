Putin’s Gas Blackmail in Europe a Failure (for now)

EuroNews:

Record growth in renewable energy helped the EU avoid billions of euros in gas costs during the Ukraine war, according to a new study.

Research by think tanks E3G and Ember showed that record-breaking wind and solar production meant the European Union (EU) averted €11 billion in extra gas costs since the Russian invasion began in February.

“Wind and solar are already helping European citizens,” says Dr Chris Rosslowe, senior analyst at Ember, an independent energy think tank. “But the future potential is even greater.”

