Greta Thunberg: Teen Phenom to Formidable Global Figure

January 6, 2023

As amusing as climate spokeswoman Greta Thunberg’s masterful, and total, takedown of misogynist and general ass-clown Andrew Tate, it underlines the emergence of just-this-week-20-year old Greta Thunberg as a formidable voice on the global stage, speaking for a younger generation who only want a fair shot at a life on a living planet.
Greta is only the first of an emerging host of voices on the way.

India Today:

 If you have visited Twitter recently, you probably have come across the verbal war between influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg. Looks like the 20-year-old climate activist is going to have the last laugh, as Romanian authorities have confiscated Tate’s collection of luxury cars.

According to a report by The New York Post, Romanian Police seized 11 luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars, which includes the $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron that Tate used to mock Thunberg. The fleet of seized cars also included two Ferraris and a Porsche, as well as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate.

Interestingly, this week, even Joe Rogan had to grudgingly admit “that shit’s hilarious” at Thunberg’s closing tweet on the Tate affairs – at 4:00 in the video below.

