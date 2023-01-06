Greta Thunberg: Teen Phenom to Formidable Global Figure
January 6, 2023
As amusing as climate spokeswoman Greta Thunberg’s masterful, and total, takedown of misogynist and general ass-clown Andrew Tate, it underlines the emergence of just-this-week-20-year old Greta Thunberg as a formidable voice on the global stage, speaking for a younger generation who only want a fair shot at a life on a living planet.
Greta is only the first of an emerging host of voices on the way.
If you have visited Twitter recently, you probably have come across the verbal war between influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg. Looks like the 20-year-old climate activist is going to have the last laugh, as Romanian authorities have confiscated Tate’s collection of luxury cars.
According to a report by The New York Post, Romanian Police seized 11 luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars, which includes the $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron that Tate used to mock Thunberg. The fleet of seized cars also included two Ferraris and a Porsche, as well as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate.
Interestingly, this week, even Joe Rogan had to grudgingly admit “that shit’s hilarious” at Thunberg’s closing tweet on the Tate affairs – at 4:00 in the video below.