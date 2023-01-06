Greta Thunberg: Teen Phenom to Formidable Global Figure

If you have visited Twitter recently, you probably have come across the verbal war between influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg. Looks like the 20-year-old climate activist is going to have the last laugh, as Romanian authorities have confiscated Tate’s collection of luxury cars.

According to a report by The New York Post, Romanian Police seized 11 luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars, which includes the $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron that Tate used to mock Thunberg. The fleet of seized cars also included two Ferraris and a Porsche, as well as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate.