What’s Wrong with This Picture? Climate Denier Clings to Insanity January 5, 2023

Climate aware Gen-Zrs were not alive that last time this guy was relevant, but he’s still at it.

And still up to the same old craziness. We are seeing a small sample of the results of 40 years of attacks on science playing out today on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

Wikipedia:

Steven J. Milloy is a lawyer, lobbyist, author and Fox News commentator. His close financial and organizational ties to tobaccoand oil companies have been the subject of criticism, as Milloy has consistently disputed the scientific consensus on climate change and the health risks of second-hand smoke.[1][2]

Among the topics Milloy has addressed are what he believes are false claims regarding DDT, global warming, Alar, breast implants, second-hand smoke, ozone depletion, and mad cow disease.[3] Milloy runs CSRWatch.com, which monitors and criticizes the corporate social responsibility movement. From the 1990s until the end of 2005, he was an adjunct scholar at the libertarianCato Institute, which hosted the JunkScience.com site. He is an adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

He operates The Advancement of Sound Science Center (TASSC), established by Philip Morris Companies Inc. to counter legislation against second-hand smoke.

—

Milloy uses a particularly egregious form of distortion, that you would have hoped anyone could see through, but here’s a primer just in case. Do we really have to do all this again?

Advertisement