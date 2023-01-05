What’s Wrong with This Picture? Climate Denier Clings to Insanity

January 5, 2023

Climate aware Gen-Zrs were not alive that last time this guy was relevant, but he’s still at it.

And still up to the same old craziness. We are seeing a small sample of the results of 40 years of attacks on science playing out today on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

Wikipedia:

Steven J. Milloy is a lawyer, lobbyist, author and Fox News commentator. His close financial and organizational ties to tobaccoand oil companies have been the subject of criticism, as Milloy has consistently disputed the scientific consensus on climate change and the health risks of second-hand smoke.[1][2]

Among the topics Milloy has addressed are what he believes are false claims regarding DDTglobal warmingAlarbreast implantssecond-hand smokeozone depletion, and mad cow disease.[3] Milloy runs CSRWatch.com, which monitors and criticizes the corporate social responsibility movement. From the 1990s until the end of 2005, he was an adjunct scholar at the libertarianCato Institute, which hosted the JunkScience.com site. He is an adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

He operates The Advancement of Sound Science Center (TASSC), established by Philip Morris Companies Inc. to counter legislation against second-hand smoke.

Milloy uses a particularly egregious form of distortion, that you would have hoped anyone could see through, but here’s a primer just in case. Do we really have to do all this again?

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
3 Comments »

3 Responses to “What’s Wrong with This Picture? Climate Denier Clings to Insanity”

  1. Anthony O'Brien Says:

    January 5, 2023 at 10:14 pm

    Ted ain’t gonna be admitting global warming until winter is hotter than the worst summer used to be.

    Reply
  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    January 6, 2023 at 12:45 am

    Pick those cherries, baby!

    Reply
  3. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    January 6, 2023 at 12:47 am

    This one includes our current “triple-dip” La Niña.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: