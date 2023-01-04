Warm Weather in Europe and US Drops Gas Prices January 4, 2023

The map above is terrifying if you understand the dynamics of climate change, but for the economic press, it’s only about the price of natural gas. (below)

All things are connected – the break in gas prices gives Europe, (and the US if we’re smart enough to take advantage) a breather to catch up with carbon free generation and complete the flight from Russian gas – so that’s good, right?

But the ominous signs that we are heading into an El Nino warm year are causing many people to ask if we are on a faster warming trajectory than previously supposed.

My newest Yale Climate Connections video will address how Europe in particular, is becoming a global warming hot spot.

Weird to watch the complete lack of climate context in the report below.

