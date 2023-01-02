“Better in Every Way” – EV Motorcycles
January 2, 2023
Pretty good looking bikes.
I’m not a huge motorcycle fan, but for those that indulge, enjoy here.
with Peter Sinclair
Pretty good looking bikes.
I’m not a huge motorcycle fan, but for those that indulge, enjoy here.
January 2, 2023 at 2:24 pm
$120k per copy. Comes in colors.
Not better in every way but they look cool. Until you realize that the form has little to do with the function. This is futuristic steam punk design. Which is fine.
It’s great that it is an electric vehicle, but there are a ton of other electric motorcycles out there. Even Harley has one now. Wonderful way to travel if you are young and a little reckless!