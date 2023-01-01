The Terrifying Legacy of the War on Facts
January 1, 2023
Disquieting evidence of a significant break from reality among a subset of Americans in this interview with the Youtubers “The Good Liars”.
I’ve maintained for a while that when the richest, most powerful and pervasive industry the world has ever seen, the fossil fuel industry, resolved to destroy American’s trust in fact and authoritative evidence, they opened a Pandora’s box of native craziness that we will be contending with for decades.
January 1, 2023 at 4:42 pm
When you choose to deny reality, it has a habit of coming to bite.
January 1, 2023 at 6:52 pm
The internet and social media has to bear some responsibility in this, e.g Andrew Tate is described as an influencer, and presumably he is followed and his ideology is copied, to some extent, by the influenced. He seems to think it is O.K to treat the opposite sex as owned, as slaves, and to make profit from it.
Not too different from the mindset of the Atlantic slave traders of yesteryear, are we regressing and is modern technology aiding this ?