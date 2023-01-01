The Terrifying Legacy of the War on Facts January 1, 2023

Disquieting evidence of a significant break from reality among a subset of Americans in this interview with the Youtubers “The Good Liars”.

I’ve maintained for a while that when the richest, most powerful and pervasive industry the world has ever seen, the fossil fuel industry, resolved to destroy American’s trust in fact and authoritative evidence, they opened a Pandora’s box of native craziness that we will be contending with for decades.

Advertisement