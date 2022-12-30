Year in Review: Arctic Sea Ice Continues Downward Slide December 30, 2022

Above, NASA data visualization.

Below, National Snow and Ice Data Center from September 22, 2022.

On September 18, Arctic sea ice likely reached its annual minimum extent of 4.67 million square kilometers (1.80 million square miles). The 2022 minimum is tied for tenth lowest in the nearly 44-year satellite record, with 2018 and 2017. The last 16 years, from 2007 to 2022, are the lowest 16 sea ice extents in the satellite record.

