Look on the Bright Side: A Stay in Romanian Prison Might Turn Andrew Tate into a Liberal December 30, 2022

As the saying goes, “a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged.”

The corollary of course, is “..a liberal is a conservative who’s been arrested.”

Andrew Tate is the flimflamming, misogynist, climate denying troll who fucked around and found out when he got arrested in Romania for Sex Trafficking after harassing Greta Thunberg on line.

I mused today on what the jail conditions in Romania might be like. Tate reportedly might be facing 20 years.

A correspondent sent me this.

EU Political Report:

The EU should demand urgent action on Romania’s shameful prison conditions.

–



The conditions discovered by the CPT parliamentary team fall far below expected European standards for the treatment of prisoners. Their report stated that, during their visit, the team was informed of a considerable number of allegations of physical ill-treatment of prisoners by prison staff, notably by members of the masked intervention groups based in four of the five prisons visited. The CPT found the situation at Galati prison particularly alarming, describing a climate of fear. The report detailed several allegations of ill-treatment by staff corroborated by medical evidence and raised serious concerns over the lack of recording of injuries by the prison health care service and failures to subsequently investigate allegations effectively. In the light of the grave findings, the CPT questioned the raison d’être and modus operandi of the masked intervention groups. There have been calls on the Romanian authorities to reconsider the need for their continued existence. The report also documented several cases of severe beatings and sexual abuse by prisoners in their cells, notably among young adult prisoners at Bacău Prison. The CPT urged the authorities to put in place a cell-share risk assessment process for each person entering prison before they are placed in an admission cell, followed by drawing up and implementing of an individual risk and needs assessment. As part of the strategy to combat inter-prisoner violence, the CPT recommended that the authorities invest far more resources in recruiting additional prison staff and developing their professionalism and training. It seems clear that purposeful activities are very much in need inside Romanian prisons, if there is to be a hope of rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into civil society after serving a custodial sentence.

