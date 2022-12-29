Year in Review: Russian Strike on Solar vs Nuclear Plant – Compare and Contrast

A missile strike on a solar plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv region left a large crater. The plant manager wants to know why it was hit. There are "no military objects here," he says. pic.twitter.com/vUAPyW2HGz

CBS News:

The capture of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian forces in March immediately sparked fears that the world could face another nuclear disaster on the scale of the Chernobyl explosion almost 40 years ago. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was quick to call the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant a “war crime.”

“We survived a night that could have stopped the story, the history of Ukraine, the history of Europe,” said Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy. An explosion at Zaporizhzhia would have equaled “six Chernobyls,” he said, referring to the Ukrainian nuclear reactor meltdown of 1986 — widely seen as the most catastrophic nuclear disaster in history, with unparalleled health, economic, and environmental impacts.