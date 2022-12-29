Year in Review: Russian Strike on Solar vs Nuclear Plant – Compare and Contrast
December 29, 2022
The capture of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian forces in March immediately sparked fears that the world could face another nuclear disaster on the scale of the Chernobyl explosion almost 40 years ago. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was quick to call the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant a “war crime.”
“We survived a night that could have stopped the story, the history of Ukraine, the history of Europe,” said Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy. An explosion at Zaporizhzhia would have equaled “six Chernobyls,” he said, referring to the Ukrainian nuclear reactor meltdown of 1986 — widely seen as the most catastrophic nuclear disaster in history, with unparalleled health, economic, and environmental impacts.
Two key take aways:
1) Damage a solar plant and all you get is “spilled sunshine”, damaged nuclear plant would be a whole lot worse. Direct hit on PV plant, some lost power, direct hit on a nuclear plant — OH NO!
2) Solar plant was back up and running in very short order, just had to bypass the damaged area.
