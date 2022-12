California and Atmospheric River 1000 Year (ARK) Storm December 29, 2022

Happening now – atmospheric Rivers rainbombing west coast. Odds are, they are going to get more intense. The extreme case is hair raising.



Above, Park Williams of UCLA.

Below, Daniel Swain of the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

3 significant atmospheric rivers will batter California over the next 10 days, putting a sizeable dent in the ongoing severe drought.



Widespread snow totals of 100+ inches are expected above 8,000 feet in the Sierra, with 6-12" of rain in NorCal and 3-6" in SoCal. pic.twitter.com/lBSUTqgkIP — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) December 30, 2022

Advertisement