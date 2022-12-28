How to Handle Trolls: By Greta Thunberg

December 28, 2022

Climate deniers not so great at owning the libs.

One Response to “How to Handle Trolls: By Greta Thunberg”

  1. All English Matters Says:

    December 28, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Tate is now battered, bruised and beaten.
    What a loser.

    Reply

