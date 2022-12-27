Republican Base Getting Impatient with Q

with Peter Sinclair
QAnon adherent quits in meltdown against QArmy after going 6 years without being acknowledged by Q, Steve Bannon, or Lara Logan. pic.twitter.com/hpvUXsPZc6— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 27, 2022
QAnon adherent quits in meltdown against QArmy after going 6 years without being acknowledged by Q, Steve Bannon, or Lara Logan. pic.twitter.com/hpvUXsPZc6
And yet, she is STILL crazy as bat sh#t!!! By the way, what is with the orbs??
They keep hoping that one of the orbs they build is going to be like the one in the movie Sleeper.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
You must be logged in to post a comment.
December 27, 2022 at 2:48 pm
And yet, she is STILL crazy as bat sh#t!!! By the way, what is with the orbs??
December 27, 2022 at 3:30 pm
They keep hoping that one of the orbs they build is going to be like the one in the movie Sleeper.