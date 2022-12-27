Republican Base Getting Impatient with Q

December 27, 2022

Also, enough with the damn Orbs, already.
Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Republican Base Getting Impatient with Q”

  1. Don Osborn Says:

    December 27, 2022 at 2:48 pm

    And yet, she is STILL crazy as bat sh#t!!! By the way, what is with the orbs??

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: