Death Toll Still Rising from Christmas Blizzard

with Peter Sinclair
Not sure how this compares to the 1977 Buffalo blizzard.
I remember my mom sending me out to clear our driveway so my dad could make it off the street. I argued that he wasn’t going to make it home, but I lost that argument and went out. At 17 and all muscle at the time I could not shovel fast enough to stop the blizzard from filling in every spot I cleaned. Went back in after about 30 minutes and told my mom that dad was not going to be driving home anytime soon. He was stuck for 4 days at the factory south of Buffalo.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
You must be logged in to post a comment.
December 27, 2022 at 4:55 pm
Not sure how this compares to the 1977 Buffalo blizzard.
I remember my mom sending me out to clear our driveway so my dad could make it off the street. I argued that he wasn’t going to make it home, but I lost that argument and went out. At 17 and all muscle at the time I could not shovel fast enough to stop the blizzard from filling in every spot I cleaned. Went back in after about 30 minutes and told my mom that dad was not going to be driving home anytime soon. He was stuck for 4 days at the factory south of Buffalo.