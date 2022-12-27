Cold Weather Outbreaks in a Warming World

December 27, 2022

The recent severe weather and cold outbreak across North America (that is rapidly whiplashing into unseasonable warmth) caused me to review some conversations I had recently with Judah Cohen PhD of MIT, and Martha Shulski PhD, State Climatologist of Nebraska.
Both independently mentioned observations of increased cold weather outbreaks, especially centered in the late February time period, over the last 30 or 40 years. Striking to hear this independently from both of them.

