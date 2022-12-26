More Terror Attacks on Grid in Pacific Northwest

ABC News:

Three power substation facilities were vandalized in Pierce County, Washington, on Christmas morning, knocking out power to more than 14,000 customers, authorities said.

Two of the break-ins were at Tacoma Public Utilities substations and the third was at a Puget Sound Energy station, according to the sheriff’s office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma.

No suspects are in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.