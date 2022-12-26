More Terror Attacks on Grid in Pacific Northwest
December 26, 2022
Three power substation facilities were vandalized in Pierce County, Washington, on Christmas morning, knocking out power to more than 14,000 customers, authorities said.
Two of the break-ins were at Tacoma Public Utilities substations and the third was at a Puget Sound Energy station, according to the sheriff’s office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma.
No suspects are in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
“It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The damaged equipment cut power to around 14,000 customers, police said, weeks after an attack in North Carolina left thousands in the dark for days amid federal warnings of extremist threats to electricity infrastructure.
The Christmas Day vandalism near Tacoma marked more such incidents in the state, where two November attacks on Puget Sound Energy substations were investigated by the FBI. Vandalism and deliberate damage were reported last month at substations in southern Washington and Oregon.
December 26, 2022 at 5:39 pm
So now we know how China defeats the US; Does nothing just sit back and wait for the US to destroy itself.
December 26, 2022 at 9:12 pm
