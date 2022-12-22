Blizzard Update – Hunker Down

with Peter Sinclair
Strong high pressure slumping south through the lower states with impressive digging jet stream allows for the rapid intensification of a surface cyclone east of the Rockies along the strong thermal gradient.An ideal mechanism for pushing the deep cold all the way south. pic.twitter.com/2sQNHqJpXJ— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) December 21, 2022
Some weather geeks pointed out that atmospheric pressures were reaching record highs. Here the high pressures hit the top of the color legend:
Some weather geeks pointed out that atmospheric pressures were reaching record highs. Here the high pressures hit the top of the color legend: