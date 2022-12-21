Can Iowa’s Breadbasket Thrive in a Warmer Climate? December 21, 2022

Station KCCI in Des Moines has an ongoing series called Forecasting Our Future, wherein staff Meteorologists explain climate issues to the midwestern audience.

It’s an indicator of an increasing awareness among broadcasters that there is a need, and a hunger, for better information to explain the changes that viewers are sbserving in their daily lives.

I spoke to a number of TV meteorologists about how they are dealing with increasing climate coverage in a Yale Climate Connection video earlier in the year.

