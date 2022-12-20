As Arctic Blast Bears Down, Share These Vids on Jet Stream and Climate

December 20, 2022

It’s that time of year again, not only when arctic blasts start to roll down on the temperate zone, but when you have to have dinner with Uncle Dittohead and Aunt Teabag.
Be ready for the “If it’s global warming why is it snowing?” conversation with these vids.

Here it comes. As big freeze drops down on North America, note warm anomalies across much of arctic.

