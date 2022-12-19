Warning: If Your Solar Guy is a Trump Fan, He Might be a Fraud

Butler County Journal-News (Ohio):

More than 400 Ohioans are among customers in multiple states who filed complaints alleging shoddy workmanship and deceptive practices by a North Carolina solar energy systems company that closed and then filed for bankruptcy in October, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

“It really upsets me that they were able to get away with this and rip off a lot of people,” said Dustin Gilroy, a Bethel Twp. man who bought his solar energy system in October 2020 from the company, Power Home Solar, which changed its name to Pink Energy earlier this year as complaints against it mounted across the U.S.

He is one of 39 people in the nine-county Dayton region and 410 statewide who filed complaints with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost since January 2021. The consumers are disputing $23.4 million in charges for solar energy systems installed by Pink Energy, according to complaint data provided by Yost’s office.

“We ended up spending $46,000 and stuck with stuff that doesn’t work,” Gilroy said. “I got duped.”

A bankruptcy trustee made clear that there is little hope in sight for consumers who are among the 30,000 customers, creditors and former employees receiving bankruptcy notices nationwide as Pink Energy’s assets are collected and liquidated.

The complaints and swirl of legal action around Pink Energy provide a cautionary tale for consumers looking to save money on energy and as residential solar energy system installations soar and the federal Inflation Reduction Act boosts to 30% a federal tax credit for those systems. That law, passed earlier this year as part of an effort to battle climate change, replaces a 26% credit set to decline and then expire in 2024.

