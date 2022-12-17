The Weekend Wonk: Walt Disney 1958 – Paul Bunyan

Stop us if this sounds familiar: Facing an unprecedented energy crisis, the citizens of a busy, bustling planet must abandon their dependence on a popular power source in favor of alternative energies that are less taxing on their planet. That’s a story that you’ll see in the daily headlines, as well as on the big screen in Walt Disney Studios’s all-new animated feature, Strange World, Walt Disney Studios. Co-directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, the Jules Verne-inspired adventure has already made headlines for featuring the Mouse House’s first out gay teenager character. But the movie’s environmental message is just as close to the directors’ hearts.

“The environment is something that we think about every day,” Nguyen tells Yahoo Entertainment. “As parents, we want our kids to have a future — it’s as simple as that. So we have to realize the choices we make today will affect that future. As people who care about our kids, it’s a conversation that is worth having in every family.”

In the world of Strange World — a land called Avalonia — the population’s energy crisis was initially solved by teenage explorer Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), who discovered a battery-like plant while on an expedition with his famous father, Jaeger (Dennis Quaid). Rather than follow his dad deeper into the unknown, Searcher transitioned from adventurer to farmer, cultivating his unique discovery, which he named “Pando,” into a sustainable crop. Flash-forward roughly 20 years, and Pando now powers all of Avalonia’s devices, from airships to phones.