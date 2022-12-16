How Significant is Fusion “Breakthrough”?

December 16, 2022

I don’t think it will mean squat near term for climate.

But, the more the merrier.

  1. renewableguy Says:

    December 16, 2022 at 12:10 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised to hear the next line out of the denial group that we should wait for fusion to mature before getting off of fossil fuels.

    https://cleantechnica.com/2022/12/14/the-world-should-be-100-powered-by-renewable-energy-before-nuclear-fusion-is-commercially-competitive/

    The World Should Be 100% Powered By Renewable Energy Before Nuclear Fusion Is Commercially Competitive

