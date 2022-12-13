Tesla Investors Growing Restless, Angry

$TSLA -4% lower today vs NDX +1% with 176M volume almost 2x normal. Much speculation Elon selling TSLA shares again before 4Q trading window closes Fri until end of Jan. Hard to fathom Elon would sell $TSLA at near all-time low 28.8x forward P/E (record low 28.6x 1/25/2019). pic.twitter.com/5WGrExXQjS

Wall Street Journal:

The chorus of Tesla Inc. TSLA -4.09%decrease; red down pointing triangle individual investors expressing misgivings that Chief Executive Elon Musk‘s involvement with Twitter Inc. may be to the detriment of the electric-vehicle maker is getting louder, with the car company’s stock on track for its worst full-year performance.

“There is no TSLA CEO today,” Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund LLC, which owns roughly $50 million worth of Tesla, tweeted Monday.

Mr. Black voiced frustration after another sharp selloff in Tesla’s stock Monday. Shares in the world’s largest car company by market value fell more than 6% in Monday trading after a tumultuous weekend for Mr. Musk on Twitter, including the billionaire taking aim at the company’s former head of trust and safety; calling for the prosecution of top U.S. government medical adviser Anthony Fauci; and criticizing people who offer their pronouns without being asked.

Mr. Black said, “The market voted today that the $TSLA brand has been negatively impacted by the Twitter drama. Where before EV buyers were proud to drive their Teslas to their friends or show off Teslas in their driveways, now the Twitter controversy is hurting Tesla’s brand equity.”