Tesla Investors Growing Restless, Angry

December 13, 2022

Wall Street Journal:

The chorus of Tesla Inc. TSLA -4.09%decrease; red down pointing triangle individual investors expressing misgivings that Chief Executive Elon Musk‘s involvement with Twitter Inc. may be to the detriment of the electric-vehicle maker is getting louder, with the car company’s stock on track for its worst full-year performance.  

“There is no TSLA CEO today,” Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund LLC, which owns roughly $50 million worth of Tesla, tweeted Monday. 

Mr. Black voiced frustration after another sharp selloff in Tesla’s stock Monday. Shares in the world’s largest car company by market value fell more than 6% in Monday trading after a tumultuous weekend for Mr. Musk on Twitter, including the billionaire taking aim at the company’s former head of trust and safety; calling for the prosecution of top U.S. government medical adviser Anthony Fauci; and criticizing people who offer their pronouns without being asked.

Mr. Black said, “The market voted today that the $TSLA brand has been negatively impacted by the Twitter drama. Where before EV buyers were proud to drive their Teslas to their friends or show off Teslas in their driveways, now the Twitter controversy is hurting Tesla’s brand equity.”

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Tesla Investors Growing Restless, Angry”

  1. jimbills Says:

    December 13, 2022 at 11:07 pm

    Two recent takes from Electrek:

    Tesla is becoming a partisan brand, says survey
    https://electrek.co/2022/12/12/tesla-becoming-partisan-brand-survey/

    Elon Musk: ‘I will make sure Tesla (TSLA) shareholders benefit from Twitter long-term’ – but how?
    https://electrek.co/2022/12/13/elon-musk-tesla-tsla-shareholders-benefit-from-twitter-long-term-how/

    Reply
  2. renewableguy Says:

    December 14, 2022 at 12:30 am

    I have been thinking its time to kick Musk out of Tesla. The same path as Steve Jobs getting kicked out of Apple.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: