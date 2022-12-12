Misinformation on Clean Energy Rampant in Heartland December 12, 2022

Critical problem that I’ve been working on for quite a while is just starting to get the attention it deserves.

All of the great clean energy programs and goals will not mean much if we aren’t able to site clean energy, solar and wind, across the heartland. The fossil fuel industry knows this, and have trained and deployed dozens of operatives across the country, who are supported on social media by a network of “think tank” organizations who keep a steady stream of disinformation flowing to be shared by local “anti” groups that inevitably spring up wherever clean energy is proposed.



The template is to herd as many unsuspecting locals into a closed facebook page, where no dissent is allowed, and feed them a steady stream of disinformation. Pretty soon you have a small but very vocal cadre of angry true believers willing to descend on local township and county boards with a stream of nastiness and invective, even death threats. It looks very much like those videos you see of angry folks showing up at School Board meetings to ban books, and shout about “furries” and kitty litter in the school bathrooms.

Covid has just made the isolation, anger and paranoia worse, so it’s been like steroids for these bad actors.



In the areas I’ve been involved, we’ve won a few and lost a few, but the fight is real, and by no means is there a sure outcome.

Above, this is how you do it. Getting good information out by whatever means, in rural areas that are often “news deserts” where local newspapers have closed, and radio stations are often part of conservative conglomerates with political agendas. In most cases it’s face-to-face interactions, in this case, some local journalists have created a podcast to support local discussions and news.

Here, a very active disinformer shows up to a township meeting with a recording purporting to be the “noise” from solar panels.

Pretty good example of the type of misinformation we see again and again. But when you have a captive audience on Facebook, there is literally no pushback.

Below, recent communication from a solar supporter in Indiana.

I lost. The county passed restrictions, which if I understand them correctly, will effectively ban any solar system over 10MW, and possibly any system not designed for on-site consumption. https://t.co/d77ZKKb9Dx — John Smillie (@JohnSmillie42) December 12, 2022

