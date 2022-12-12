Bill Mckibben: Getting the “Over 60s” Involved in Climate December 12, 2022

"There is something a little undignified about taking the biggest problem the world's ever gotten into and asking Jr High students to solve it for you." @BillMckibben's #BriefButSpectacular on galvanizing 60+ to defend our #climate via @ThirdActOrg. pic.twitter.com/lwtByOMoO2 — Steve Goldbloom (@stevegoldbloom) December 10, 2022

Bill Mckibben is building an organization called “Third Act”, to mobilize the financial, experiential and intellectual capacity of older Americans in service of climate action. Actually, most of the events I participate in are primarily gray hair events. There is a need to get more young people involved, not just in demonstrating about climate, but actually showing up to get the real work done, in public meetings and elsewhere.

The election showed that climate was a motivator for young people, and while the absolute numbers are small, they did come out in historically significant percentages in last months election, and overwhelmingly rejected the Republican message of climate denial or neglect. That’s something I’m trying to get Conservatives of good will to concede and deal with, and they are starting to get it.

The video above caught my attention, because I was with Bill in Greenland on that trip, and saw him right after he got off the chopper where he shot that incredible clip of a collapsing glacier front, which made a big impression on him.

