Mitt Romney: We Should Have a Carbon Tax, Blame Dems for Not Making Us Do It

December 11, 2022

Preview of what will soon be the Republican’s position on Climate.


If you didn’t have the patience to listen thru the posting on Mitt’s recent Washington Post interview, a synopsis.

“A price on carbon with border adjustment taxes, that’s the only thing that has an impact.”

“But hasn’t your party rejected that over and over again?”

Mitt then proceeds to blame the Democrats for not overcoming obstinate Republican resistance to climate action.

As things get a lot worse, look for Republicans to blame Democrats for not making them do the right thing, and scientists for not convincing them that their Fox News echo chamber was toxic.

