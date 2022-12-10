The Mission is Transmission: Ground Broken for New York City’s Clean Energy Line

Construction work has started on a major transmission line project that will carry 10.4TWH of clean hydroelectricity generated in Québec, Canada, to New York City in the US.

During an official groundbreaking ceremony, New York Governor Kathy Hochul launched work on the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) transmission line project. The CHPE project involves the construction of an underground and underwater transmission line spanning approximately 339 miles between the Canada-US border and New York City. It will allow an influx of 1250MW of hydropower and comes with a long list of economic benefits, including the $40 million Green Economy Fund, designed to support residents living in disadvantaged and frontline communities by providing them with new job training opportunities that will help them take advantage of New York’s transition to a green economy and the $117 million Environmental Trust Fund, which is focused on improving the health of Lake Champlain and the Hudson and Harlem Rivers.

Back in October 2021, Hydro-Québec and Transmission Developers were selected to partner with New York state to help achieve the clean energy transition through the CHPE. The Mohawk community of Kahnawà:ke will co-own the line in Québec.

“We take great pride in our efforts and accomplishments of the past 15 years,” said Sophie Brochu, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. “This large-scale project will draw on our ingenuity to connect North America’s largest producer of clean energy to the Empire State and New York City. With the support of our allies in Kahnawà:ke, we will help develop our economies, powered by green energy. And we’ll do it together, in a great demonstration of regional cooperation.”

When the line is commissioned in 2026, Québec’s clean energy will meet 20% of the electricity needs of New York City, 90% of which is currently supplied by fossil fuels.

This existing Canadian hydro will replace 68% of the annual output of the 2.06 GW Indian Point nuclear plant, but can provide both baseload and peaking power to back up #WWS, whereas Indian Point could provide only baseload @howarth_cornell @ssteingraber1 @HeidiHutner @dorfman_p https://t.co/pXPTXzp1nO — Mark Z. Jacobson (@mzjacobson) December 11, 2022

