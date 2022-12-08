Your Moment of Peak Auto Zen

with Peter Sinclair
This is a real picture….. It's the 5 level Huangjuewan interchange in China…. I have a hard time understanding how this is financially sustainable. pic.twitter.com/Mp9INJKVZH— FuckCars (@FuckCarsReddit) December 7, 2022
It’s real.
It’s a pretty ripping photograph! I’d be proud to have taken that.
It’s three different roads (times two directions) intersecting at the same place. Each single direction on one road has to be able to exit to four different possible directions (on the other two roads).
December 8, 2022 at 7:20 pm
December 8, 2022 at 7:56 pm
