As Power Restored in North Carolina, Terror Strikes on Northwest Power Grid Come to Light

Lights coming back on in Moore County, North Carolina following a terror attack on local electrical substations.

Meanwhile, similar attacks have come to light in the Pacific Northwest.

Raleigh News and Observer:

No arrests have been made in connection with the gunfire that damaged two electrical substations in Moore County and knocked out power for days. Authorities offered a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Sheriff Ronnie Fields encouraged Moore County residents to call the county’s tip lines if they have information about the attack on the substations. Authorities have said little about what they have learned in the ongoing investigation, and Fields did not say whether they had any leads on a suspect.

Power has been restored a day ahead of schedule for nearly all of the Moore County households and businesses that lost it. Nick Picerno, chair of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, said that the county will be open for business on Thursday. “Come back, join us, play some golf,” Picerno said during a news conference late Wednesday afternoon in Carthage.

KOIN Seattle:

After authorities said someone intentionally shot and damaged 2 power substations in North Carolina, cutting electricity to tens of thousands of families, NewsNationobtained a federal memo warning about similar attacks in the Pacific Northwest.

“Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure,” the memo states.

The aim, according to the memo, is “violent anti-government criminal activity.”

“In recent attacks criminal actors bypassed security fences by cutting the fence links, lighting nearby fires, shooting equipment from a distance or throwing objects over the fence and onto equipment,” the memo continued.