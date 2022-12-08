As Power Restored in North Carolina, Terror Strikes on Northwest Power Grid Come to Light
December 8, 2022
Lights coming back on in Moore County, North Carolina following a terror attack on local electrical substations.
Meanwhile, similar attacks have come to light in the Pacific Northwest.
Power has been restored a day ahead of schedule for nearly all of the Moore County households and businesses that lost it. Nick Picerno, chair of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, said that the county will be open for business on Thursday. “Come back, join us, play some golf,” Picerno said during a news conference late Wednesday afternoon in Carthage.
No arrests have been made in connection with the gunfire that damaged two electrical substations in Moore County and knocked out power for days. Authorities offered a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Sheriff Ronnie Fields encouraged Moore County residents to call the county’s tip lines if they have information about the attack on the substations. Authorities have said little about what they have learned in the ongoing investigation, and Fields did not say whether they had any leads on a suspect.
After authorities said someone intentionally shot and damaged 2 power substations in North Carolina, cutting electricity to tens of thousands of families, NewsNationobtained a federal memo warning about similar attacks in the Pacific Northwest.
“Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure,” the memo states.
The aim, according to the memo, is “violent anti-government criminal activity.”
“In recent attacks criminal actors bypassed security fences by cutting the fence links, lighting nearby fires, shooting equipment from a distance or throwing objects over the fence and onto equipment,” the memo continued.
Both PGE and Pacific Power confirmed to KOIN 6 News they are aware of these issues.
“PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area that occurred in late November. We are actively cooperating with the FBI and cannot at this time share many details about this incident as it is currently under investigation. Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impacted facility.” — PGE spokesperson
We are aware of the events and have security measures in place to protect our assets and keep our customers and employees safe and secure. We are working closely with industry partners and law enforcement to monitor the situation and will apply any emerging threat information to evaluate against our security measures to reduce the likelihood or impact of an attack where possible. As always, protecting the nation’s energy grid and ensuring a reliable and affordable supply of energy are top priorities for the energy industry and Pacific Power.” — Pacific Power spokesperson
Clark County PUD said they have not had any issues in their area beyond homeless trespassing.
FBI Portland Public Affairs Specialist Joy Jiras told KOIN 6 News, “While our standard practice is to decline comment on specific bulletins, the FBI routinely shares information with our law enforcement partners in order to assist in protecting the communities they serve. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”
Meanwhile, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News that a list of local power substations has been provided to all local law enforcement. Deputies will be providing extra patrols at those locations within their jurisdictions.
Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida.
In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced at least half a dozen “substation intrusion events,” according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
On Sept. 21, an intruder “forced entry” into the Zephyrhills North substation in Pasco County, manually tripping equipment that caused an outage lasting nine minutes, according to a report filed with the U.S. Department of Energy.
One day later, someone “forced entry” at Duke’s East Clearwater substation in Pinellas County, again manually tripping equipment that caused an outage lasting two minutes.
The two substations are about 50 miles apart and both incidents took place in the early morning hours between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Experts say the threats to infrastructure are nothing new but appear to have become more common recently.