Heard of the Ike Dike? You’ll be Paying For It. December 7, 2022

If you think clean energy is expensive, try climate change.

Just a taste of the giant expenditures it’s going to take to adapt, such as we can, to already-in-the-pipeline sea level rise.

So, all you damn blue state socialists, cough up. “Free Market Conservatives” in Texas and Florida will need to be bailed out for the next several lifetimes.

