Heard of the Ike Dike? You’ll be Paying For It.
December 7, 2022
If you think clean energy is expensive, try climate change.
Just a taste of the giant expenditures it’s going to take to adapt, such as we can, to already-in-the-pipeline sea level rise.
So, all you damn blue state socialists, cough up. “Free Market Conservatives” in Texas and Florida will need to be bailed out for the next several lifetimes.
December 7, 2022 at 2:43 pm
Not one mention of the repeated Houston-area flooding events that this wouldn’t address.
The lower right describes 5 major floods since 2010; above that the 2009 flood that came the year after Ike.
Click to access history-timeline2022.pdf
Also, anyone who thinks it will only cost $31b is dreaming.