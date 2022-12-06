North Carolina Grid Attack “Domestic Terrorism” – Connections to Jan. 6 Insurrection

Hell of a story in Moore County, NC.

Connections to right wing terror, Grid vulnerability, Drag Shows, US Army PSYOPS, mask mandates, Neo Nazis, and January 6.

Update: Here's a picture of the Moore County Sheriff, Ronnie Fields, with the women who at first claimed she knew who committed the Domestic Terrorist attack on the Moore County power grid, but after a Prayer Meeting with the Sheriff, has been exonerated of any involvement. pic.twitter.com/AyQYMKf8vR

Raleigh News and Observer:

The Moore County Sheriff is not a credible source to be leading the investigation into the domestic terror attack on the power grid. The FBI and/or the SBI need to take lead if they haven’t already #ncpol https://t.co/0aF1U9cBKg

“Sorry they wasted their time. I told them that God works in mysterious ways and is responsible for the outage. I used the opportunity to tell them about the immoral drag show and the blasphemies screamed by its supporters.” Rainey said, “I told them God is chastising Moore County, thanked them for coming, and wished them a good night. Thankful for the LEOs service, as always.”

Fields confirmed on Facebook that the Moore County Sheriff’s Office had come to her house to ask about the outage. “I welcomed them to my home,” wrote Rainey, who organized a group of Moore County residents to travel to Washington on January 6, 2021.

Without naming her, Fields indicated in Sunday’s press conference that the information Rainey posted online was “false.” He said officers “had to go and interview this young lady and have a word of prayer with her, but it turned out to be nothing.”

Emily Grace Rainey, an outspoken opponent of the drag show, posted an invitation on her Facebook page to the protest at the theater. After the lights went out, Rainey, who became known in Moore County during the pandemic for her opposition to mask mandates, posted on Facebook that, “The power is out in Moore County and I know why.”

Below, AP report from January 11, 2021, centers on the same person, and her background with US Army Psyops group at Fort Bragg, NC.

Associated Press:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing Capt. Emily Rainey’s involvement in last week’s events in the nation’s capital, but she said she acted within military regulations and that no one in her group broke the law.

“I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights,” Rainey told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Rainey said she led 100 members of Moore County Citizens for Freedom, which describes itself online as a nonpartisan network promoting conservative values, to the Washington rally to “stand against election fraud” and support Trump. She said she didn’t know of anyone who entered the Capitol and that they were headed back to their buses hours before an emergency curfew took effect.

Rainey, 30, is assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg, according to Maj. Daniel Lessard, a spokesman for 1st Special Forces Command. Known as PSYOPS, the group uses information and misinformation to shape the emotions, decision-making and actions of American adversaries.

Lessard said there’s no indication other members of Rainey’s division were at the Capitol.

This isn’t the first time Rainey’s actions have come under scrutiny. In May, the captain made headlines after she posted a video online of her pulling down caution tape at a playground that was closed under North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Police in Southern Pines, a community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Fort Bragg, charged her with injury to personal property. The police told WRAL-TVthat they let her off with warnings twice before after she tore down the tape closing off the playground.

The Army gave Rainey “appropriate administrative action” for the incident and she submitted her resignation in September, according to Lessard. He said the resignation process for an officer can take six months or more and Rainey is set to leave the Army in April.