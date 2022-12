Musk’s Lurch To Eco Fascism December 6, 2022

Musk posted a picture of gleaming spaceship rescuing Earth's fauna while men with machine guns stop black and brown people from getting on board



Are you all understanding what I mean by 'eco-fascist' now? There is absolutely no way he could be clearer about what he's saying pic.twitter.com/X53DxrxW5Q — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) December 6, 2022

Just Gobsmacking with each new day. Is there no corporate board that can do an intervention?

Two things can be true at the same time.

Tesla can be a company that has done a lot of good things and pushed forward some great technology.

AND the CEO that we thought was Tony Stark is actually Dr. Doom.

It’s true.