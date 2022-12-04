As EVs Take Off, Can Legacy Auto Makers Compete?

December 4, 2022

Above, confirmation that EV sales are growing robustly in the US.

This week, Tesla rolled out their Semi Truck – meant to transform that market, which is 2 years behind the company’s originally scheduled roll-out. There has been a lot of skepticism about whether this machine can even work from a physics and economics perspective.
Well, Pepsi’s taken possession of the first one – we shall see. Below, Tesla’s unveil event, about 30 minutes, with a critical review.

