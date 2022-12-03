Water’s For Fightin’ – Continued: Should Minnesotans Solve Western Water Woes? Is it Even Possible? December 3, 2022

Above, part 2 of a very well done series from KARE in Minneapolis.

In part 1, the station sent a reporter to look at the drought crisis in the southwest (see below) – in the segment above, Minnesotans grapple with actual initiatives to ship midwest water to the parched west.

Turns out the idea is not popular in the Midwest. But it’s going to keep coming up, as folks who have located in climate-compromised areas feel entitled to get bailed out, both financially, and hydrologically, by the rest of us – who have our own problems.

This week’s NOAA Drought Monitor shows that dry conditions extend over much of the lower 48.

Below, I’ve posted the Part 1 video, which is a very well done overview of the Colorado River crisis in the Southwest, and also, a separate examination of proposals to draw Mississippi River water to the west.

Finally, on the Mississippi diversion proposals.

