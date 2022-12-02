Music Break: Fleetwood Mac – Green Manalishi
December 2, 2022
RIP Christine McVie, but actually I liked the early incarnation of Fleetwood Mac much better than the later ones.
This one is haunting and weird, and had kind of slipped my mind.
And of course, how can we forget “Oh Well..” – below
December 3, 2022 at 12:26 am
Yes, indeed, RIP Christine McVie. Fleetwood Mac had a remarkable creative run, and she was a big part of their creative and commercial success in the 70s and 80s. But, like you, I always preferred the old Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac. Good choices for the music break.