Frunks Finding Their Way into Holiday Tradition

with Peter Sinclair
Happy Frunksgiving, everyone! pic.twitter.com/FPYXZeAFxh— David Ferris (@DavidFerris) November 25, 2022
Note: Baking muffins and steaming beans in the frunk consumes 4 miles of range**Your results may vary** pic.twitter.com/W9dtW74ddj— David Ferris (@DavidFerris) November 25, 2022
Frunk fried Turkey 🦃 and Pie 🥧 pic.twitter.com/IK1oQ2h7rH— WINTER ᴮᵃᵈ ⁱⁿᶠˡᵘᵉⁿᶜᵉʳ (@WinterEracer) November 24, 2022
Turkey in the frunk. pic.twitter.com/DcMjDcsTTG— Zac Maodus (@ZacMaodus) November 24, 2022
Frunk cooler is packed and ready to go for our thanksgiving drive 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ddCZvVUo9G— VC Lawyer Bae (@MBMesquire) November 23, 2022
