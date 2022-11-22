The Other Geothermal: Hotter and Deeper

There are two kinds of “geothermal” energy. One is the ground source heat pump, that relies on constant temperatures a few feet below ground to warm and cool homes and businesses.

The other is when you use advanced drilling technology to go REALLY deep, where there is hot, hot rock, just about anywhere.

Canary Media:

A leading geothermal energy startup just raised $138 million to build and run a fleet of power plants fueled by the Earth’s heat.

Fervo Energy announced the new funding on Monday. With the latest round, which was led by venture capital firm DCVC, the Houston-based startup has raised $177 million in total investment since launching five years ago.

Fervo aims to lower the cost of developing geothermal power by making it easier to tap heat deep within the Earth to make steam and produce clean electricity. The startup uses the same horizontal drilling techniques and fiber-optic sensing tools as the oil and gas industry, with the goal being to access geothermal resources that are otherwise too expensive or technically complex to reach using existing technologies.

The company is part of a growing effort by startups, research institutions and government agencies to harness geothermal energy from deeper wells and hotter sources. In February, MIT spinoff Quaise Energy raised $40million to develop high-frequency beams that melt and vaporize rocks, in theory allowing developers to extract heat virtually anywhere in the world. In May, Schmidt Futures — the philanthropy run by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy Schmidt — backed a new nonprofit, Project InnerSpace, to accelerate geothermal development worldwide.

“Power buyers are interested in geothermal power because they are actively looking for reliable energy sources that can address climate change and rising energy prices,” Tim Latimer, CEO of Fervo, said in a press release. ​“Our mission is to meet that growing demand by putting gigawatts of 24/7 carbon-free energy on the grid.”