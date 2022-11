Mississippi Still Low, Shipping Slows to Crawl November 21, 2022

The so, so Republican red states along the Mississippi don’t believe in climate change, but will want to be bailed out due to its effects, so get ready all you damn socialists.

I don’t think I heard the “c” word mentioned in this report, which interviews the Mayor of Memphis, among others.

Recent precipitation not enough and no substantial relief predicted any time soon.

Advertisement