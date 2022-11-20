Welcome to the Suck: Winter Edition

with Peter Sinclair
Lake Effect Fury: Blizzard-like conditions at the moment along Lake Ontario in Oswego, NY. Wind chill 13° with blinding snow. @JimTeskeNC9 @spann @EricSnitilWx @wxbywilliams @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @WayneStormWatch @StormHour @GarofaloWX pic.twitter.com/7UhWukYzOP— John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 20, 2022
Lake Effect Fury: Blizzard-like conditions at the moment along Lake Ontario in Oswego, NY. Wind chill 13° with blinding snow. @JimTeskeNC9 @spann @EricSnitilWx @wxbywilliams @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @WayneStormWatch @StormHour @GarofaloWX pic.twitter.com/7UhWukYzOP
Winding around massive snow piles in the middle of the road near Orchard Park, NY pic.twitter.com/S0CFP9vfVy— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) November 19, 2022
Winding around massive snow piles in the middle of the road near Orchard Park, NY pic.twitter.com/S0CFP9vfVy
Gale Warning: Lake Ontario fury this morning in Oswego, NY. Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for parts of this region where 2-3 feet of snow could fall in persistent areas. @JimTeskeNC9 @spann @wxbywilliams @CharlesPeekWX @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @StormHour @GarofaloWX pic.twitter.com/MqLmRMfBO8— John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 20, 2022
Gale Warning: Lake Ontario fury this morning in Oswego, NY. Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for parts of this region where 2-3 feet of snow could fall in persistent areas. @JimTeskeNC9 @spann @wxbywilliams @CharlesPeekWX @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @StormHour @GarofaloWX pic.twitter.com/MqLmRMfBO8
The wind fetch over Lake Ontario with westerly winds shifting to northwesterly is IDEAL for Oswego, NY to get blasted by heavy lake effect. The @Windycom app is a great tool for short term lake effect snow plume prediction. Up to two feet additional snow possible today pic.twitter.com/oa94IGtlZP— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) November 20, 2022
The wind fetch over Lake Ontario with westerly winds shifting to northwesterly is IDEAL for Oswego, NY to get blasted by heavy lake effect. The @Windycom app is a great tool for short term lake effect snow plume prediction. Up to two feet additional snow possible today pic.twitter.com/oa94IGtlZP
OSWEGO, NY snow spout potential increasing this morning! Lake Ontario convective snow plume is about to come ashore pic.twitter.com/uM5WNMznh1— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) November 20, 2022
OSWEGO, NY snow spout potential increasing this morning! Lake Ontario convective snow plume is about to come ashore pic.twitter.com/uM5WNMznh1
Incredible radar loop showing the snow plume and it’s migration to Canada and back yesterday https://t.co/SCl8vhIRnM— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) November 20, 2022
Incredible radar loop showing the snow plume and it’s migration to Canada and back yesterday https://t.co/SCl8vhIRnM
I’ve never witnessed the #LakeEffect wall move like that. This was around 11:30pm Friday as the band shifted into #Buffalo. This was absolutely unreal to witness. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wlA06q7Wjn— Nate Benson (@natebenson) November 19, 2022
I’ve never witnessed the #LakeEffect wall move like that. This was around 11:30pm Friday as the band shifted into #Buffalo. This was absolutely unreal to witness. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wlA06q7Wjn
Approaching 6 feet of snow here in Hamburg! #BuffaloStorm2022 #BuffaloNY #Buffalo #buffalosnow #buffalolakeeffect #LakeEffectSnow pic.twitter.com/NvehaEmFf5— BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) November 19, 2022
Approaching 6 feet of snow here in Hamburg! #BuffaloStorm2022 #BuffaloNY #Buffalo #buffalosnow #buffalolakeeffect #LakeEffectSnow pic.twitter.com/NvehaEmFf5
I definitely need a bigger snowblower! 😂#BuffaloStorm2022 #buffalolakeeffect #buffalo #buffalosnow #Buffalosnowstorm pic.twitter.com/VJPCemynxu— BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) November 19, 2022
I definitely need a bigger snowblower! 😂#BuffaloStorm2022 #buffalolakeeffect #buffalo #buffalosnow #Buffalosnowstorm pic.twitter.com/VJPCemynxu
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!