On the Eve of the Great Extinction, We Re-discover the Minds of Animals

November 20, 2022

Every animal knows more than you do. – Chief Joseph

I’m a sucker for animal vids, along with everyone else. One of the gifts of ubiquitous video recording is more intimate views of animal behavior than any one person could reasonably have hoped for 50 years ago. Anyone that lives with or near animals knows that they deal with a sentient being.

From first to third grade, I attended a Parochial school, attached to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, in Midland, MI.

Catholic doctrine, I learned, was that animals do not have souls.
I’ve since come to believe that if anyone has a soul, then for certain animals do as well.

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: