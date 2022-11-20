On the Eve of the Great Extinction, We Re-discover the Minds of Animals
November 20, 2022
Every animal knows more than you do. – Chief Joseph
–
I’m a sucker for animal vids, along with everyone else. One of the gifts of ubiquitous video recording is more intimate views of animal behavior than any one person could reasonably have hoped for 50 years ago. Anyone that lives with or near animals knows that they deal with a sentient being.
From first to third grade, I attended a Parochial school, attached to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, in Midland, MI.
Catholic doctrine, I learned, was that animals do not have souls.
I’ve since come to believe that if anyone has a soul, then for certain animals do as well.