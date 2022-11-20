On the Eve of the Great Extinction, We Re-discover the Minds of Animals November 20, 2022

A beautiful duet with a raven. pic.twitter.com/hIcZhB5J4h — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 13, 2022

Every animal knows more than you do. – Chief Joseph

–

I’m a sucker for animal vids, along with everyone else. One of the gifts of ubiquitous video recording is more intimate views of animal behavior than any one person could reasonably have hoped for 50 years ago. Anyone that lives with or near animals knows that they deal with a sentient being.

From first to third grade, I attended a Parochial school, attached to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, in Midland, MI.

Catholic doctrine, I learned, was that animals do not have souls.

I’ve since come to believe that if anyone has a soul, then for certain animals do as well.

Goodbye hurts more when someone knows it isn't possible to see someone beloved anymore.



Farewell at 0:56

🔊 pic.twitter.com/i5AenP8eCk — Hakan Kapucu (@1hakankapucu) November 15, 2022

"Excuse me, I'll tell you when you've finished" pic.twitter.com/TP3kBhbQgG — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 17, 2022

There was a baby chimp born at The Sedgwick County Zoo, the baby had to be put on oxygen for a few days. This is a clip of it being reintroduced to its mother for the first time. pic.twitter.com/E3uwemfhjq — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) November 18, 2022

An unexpected duo, a coyote and a badger, traveling together through a tunnel under a highway. pic.twitter.com/E4Gof5RgiS — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 20, 2022

How this beluga whale cleverly retrieves his ballpic.twitter.com/gddfihxYmb — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 20, 2022

