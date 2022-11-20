France’s Nuclear Quagmire Deepens

Long held up as the ideal of what a successful nuclear industry could be like, France has been having big challenges with it’s nuclear fleet, just at the moment when Europe is in dire need of reliable electricity.

Bloomberg:

France’s nuclear industry is falling behind in efforts to get idled reactors running in time to escape blackouts and help Europe cope with the loss of Russian supplies this winter.

Once Europe’s biggest power exporter, France has made a bad situation even worse, and Europe’s energy crisis could intensify if Electricite de France SA comes up short with a plan to restart a quarter of its nuclear plants by mid-December. Its recent track record doesn’t look promising, and grid operator RTE warned on Friday that the risk of shortfalls in January is rising.

While the state-controlled utility has brought in emergency welding crews from the US and Canada to help fix unexpected cracks at a dozen units, the schedule is already well behind the plan of a few weeks ago. That means facing freezing temperatures without the backbone of its energy system intact.

“I know that EDF’s teams are extremely mobilized,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in Parliament on Wednesday. “We must however be prepared for any situation,” including the possibility of targeted blackouts this winter.

The issues have made France — which typically relies on nuclear for more than two-thirds of its power — vulnerable, despite lower exposure to Russian gas deliveries than Germany. Potential knock-on effects from nuclear-related shortfalls in France are keeping grid operators across the continent on alert, in case the European Union’s second-largest economy needs extra power.

France’s energy system is “unquestionably tighter than in previous years,” said Emeric de Vigan, vice president at consultant Kpler. Returning more than a dozen reactors to the grid in four weeks “seems impossible in terms of resources, both for EDF and for the nuclear safety authority.”