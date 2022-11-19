Witnessing the End of Beauty

November 19, 2022

Incredible time lapse above underlines all the more vividly the stakes for us in this decade.

My own pictures from 2015 and 2022 in Greenland.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: