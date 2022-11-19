Wind, Solar Prices Set to Plummet. Small Nukes, Not so Much
Wind and solar paired with battery storage is in the $20/MWh to $30/MWh range, making them competitive with natural gas-fired generation, said Matt Pawlowski, NextEra Energy Resources executive director of business management and regulatory affairs.
Later this decade, with the IRA, NextEra expects wind coupled with a 4-hour battery system will cost $14/MWh to $21/MWh, according to a Nov. 4 company presentation. Solar with batteries will cost $17/MWh to $24/MWh, the company estimates. An existing natural gas-fired power plant will cost $35/MWh to $47/MWh to operate, assuming gas is in the $4/million British thermal units to $5/MMBtu range, according to NextEra.
The prices for solar and batteries and wind and batteries are about 35% to 44% lower than cost estimates NextEra provided in a mid-June presentation before the IRA was released.
Although the IRA’s tax credits run for at least a decade, some of the law’s programs end sooner, Sam Walsh, Department of Energy general counsel, said.
“We have a once-in-a-lifetime set of incentives that are on the table. The biggest risk for ratepayers would be a failure to capitalize on that right now,” Walsh said. “Even for that 10-year tax credit window, the planning has to start now.”
Before the IRA, wind and solar were constrained by their cost-competitiveness, according to Farbes. Now, they are limited only by how fast they can be built, he said.
State utility regulators will need to change their resource planning practices, panelists said.
Instead of top-down load forecasting of modest load growth, regulators will need bottom-up forecasting to account for a pending surge in electric vehicle and building load, according to Farbes.
Since the late 2000s, load growth has been generally flat, Farbes said. However, the IRA could spur 3.1% annual load growth this decade, or about 30% growth by 2030, he said.
Electrified transportation could account for about 15% of electric demand in 2030, and electric heating could make up 5% of demand, according to the REPEAT Project modeling.
Transmission may be the biggest limit on renewable energy development, even with the IRA, according to the panelists.
“It’s probably one of the largest obstacles to building more renewables on the grid,” Pawlowski said. “We’re already behind on transmission.”
The U.S. high-voltage transmission system needs to grow 2.3% a year, up from its 1% annual growth rate over the last decade, to meet the IRA’s potential, Farbes said.
Expanding transmission at its current pace would reduce potential wind and solar deployments by 50% and reduce its emissions reduction potential by 80%, he said.
Federal and state permitting as well as structural problems with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s transmission planning and cost allocation rules are major challenges to building power lines, according to Walsh.
Pending transmission planning and interconnection reforms at FERC may help spur transmission development, he said.
Meanwhile:
- Higher steel prices and interest rates are driving up the projected cost of energy from Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’ planned 462 MW small modular reactor project, multiple municipal utilities have reported.
- Previous cost estimates were for the project to generate power at a price of $58/MWh, but at least one municipal power provider says project developers told it that prices could run $90/MWh to $100/MWh. The Utah project consists of a half dozen 77 MW reactors, being developed by NuScale, with the first expected online in 2029.
- The rise in prices likely means the UAMPS project will not hit certain engineering, procurement and construction benchmarks allowing participants to renegotiate the price they pay or abandon the project, experts said.
“It was like a punch in the gut when they told us,” Scott Hughes, power manager for Hurricane City Power, said during the utility’s Oct. 5 board meeting.
The Idaho Falls Power Board discussed the price increases at its October meeting, according to its minutes, and Washington City Power Department Director Rick Hansen told his board on Nov. 1 that the project will “probably fail” the economic competitive test.
Costs of more than $58/MWh could allow participating utilities to abandon or renegotiate the terms of the CFPP.
Hughes explained to the Hurricane City Power Board that the new cost projections take into account approximately 30% in savings through the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes billions in tax credits to support clean energy projects. Otherwise, the project cost could be $120/MWh, he said.
But with the project start date still seven years away, materials costs and interest rates could fall, Hughes added.
“The next question is what are we going to do instead?” he asked. “Or what if the project fails, what are we gonna do? There’s not a lot of options.”
If other cities walk away, the project “might just fail anyway,” Hughes said.
“They didn’t say 100%, but most likely this is going to cause the [enginnering, procurement and construction] contract to fail, which gives us an out,” he said.
UAMPS spokesperson LaVarr Webb said the developer is reviewing all project costs. Final numbers are not yet in but project costs have risen, mostly due to inflation and interest rate increases, he said.
Cost is a key component in the development of new nuclear resources, and critics points to recent overruns at traditional reactor projects in South Carolina and Georgia as cautionary tales amid falling renewables prices.
Santee Cooper and SCANA Corp. eventually abandoned their South Carolina project when cost estimates topped $25 billion. In Georgia, with Southern Co. subsidiary Georgia Power as the primary owner, Vogtle units 3 and 4 are years behind schedule and billions of dollars over their initial budget.
Meanwhile, the costs of renewables and storage are falling. Utility-scale solar-plus-storage costs are about $45/MWh; wind power costs are $30/MWh; and stand-alone utility-scale solar costs are at $32/MWh, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. And that group has doubts that SMRs can be developed as cheaply as their backers claim.
SMRs are a new technology, and “if you look at the cost of the first one that rolls off, it’s going to be fairly high,” U.S. Nuclear Industry Council President and CEO Bud Albright said at the USEA event Friday. But, he added, “we’re counting on volume, and volume is predicted. And so that should bring costs down.”
GE Hitachi’s Ball called the $60/MWh cost “achievable.”
“We believe that the future of nuclear is in small modular reactors,” he said. “The industry’s focus for decades has been on large reactors, but you’ve seen what has occurred in terms of these projects going over budget, way past schedule. … The reason we pivoted was to create a design that could be cost-competitive with all forms of generation.”
