This Old House: How to Avoid Solar Scammers November 19, 2022

I get asked all the time how to find a good solar installer.

Given that I”ve posted about crooked solar installers who are operating all over the country. My best advice on how to spot a crook is, if the company CEO has a picture like this on his wall, beware.

Anyhow, PBS’ “This Old House” has a good discussion above.