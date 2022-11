If the Globe is Warming, Why Am I Freezing? November 19, 2022

As record breaking snow continues in upstate New York, University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer shows the above for today’s temperature anomaly distribution.

If you wonder where the warm weather went, it’s up in the arctic.

Extremely cold across broad areas of North America right now with record-breaking snow around the Great Lakes.



Also very anomalous warmth in the Arctic, above freezing locally north of Yukon. pic.twitter.com/SkCTUxMOtE — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 19, 2022

My Yale video “If the Planet is Warming, Why am I Freezing”, is perennially relevant.

Advertisement