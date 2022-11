Scott Galloway: Musk Unraveling Before Our Eyes November 18, 2022

This is @profgalloway at his best. Straightforward, fearless candor splashed with industry, tech and life wisdom. Highly recommend, he nails it in two minutes. pic.twitter.com/STyyx6glOr — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) November 17, 2022

You hate to see it, but jeez.

My take – Elon Musk was in a sweet spot for a while in which his job perfectly matched the strengths of his on-the-spectrum behaviors and skills. Then he stepped out of that zone.

Not sure he can reel it back in.

