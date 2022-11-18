with Peter Sinclair
Thoughts??CLIMATE ACTIVISTS THROW OIL ON KLIMT PAINTING. (Yes, there was glass on the work.) pic.twitter.com/772EcJA8qW— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) November 16, 2022
reader comment in the Guardian pic.twitter.com/KlT3D7xUCY— sirenscrossing (@sirenscrossing) November 15, 2022
Not sure what the post is supposed to mean.
I think “Climate Protesters Pushing Boundaries” is pretty clear as a title with a couple of examples of different boundaries being pushed.
Last time Klimt was disrespected? It was the Nazi’s.
Jess sayin’.
November 18, 2022 at 7:42 pm
November 18, 2022 at 11:48 pm
November 18, 2022 at 8:38 pm
