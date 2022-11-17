Will We Run Out of Critical Minerals for the Energy Transition? November 17, 2022

What’s the best argument for why we won’t be able to produce enough rare elements to transition to climate-safe renewable energy? It seems to me that the most prominent arguments are just statements like “we need to produce XXX times as much Lithium as we produce today” … — Andrew Dessler (@AndrewDessler) November 16, 2022 Texas A&M Atmospheric Scientist Andrew Dessler has been thinking out loud about the availability of critical minerals for the energy transition, and the possible impacts of extracting them.

He makes a good comparison to the “End of Oil” memes of the mid-2000s, as well as pointing to the wager between Julian Simon and Paul Ehrlich, in which Ehrlich, author of the “Population Bomb”, bet that the world would run out of critical resources sometime well before the year 2000. (this was back in the oil-shortage 70s, I think)

Moral: prices rose and markets dealt with supplies.

I would also point to Amory Lovin’s spectacularly prescient 1976 observation that demand for energy was far more elastic to price than most anybody at the time could imagine, allowing him to make energy demand forecasts 50 years ahead that are pretty close to reality, although he was a bit too optimistic on renewable uptake. (but not by much)

My recent Yale Climate Connections vid examined the problem of mining for critical minerals, Lithium in particular.

Advertisement