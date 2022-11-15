Russia Draws Fire from Protesters at COP Meeting

BREAKING: I was just forcibly removed from a 🇷🇺 #COP27 event: “ #Russia is a terrorist state, you are genociding, torturing and killing us daily for 9 months. You are killing our #climate with your fossil fueled war on🇺🇦. You are war criminals and you must answer to a tribunal.” pic.twitter.com/3crbaAFByp

More than 100 rockets were fired over Ukraine today as a reaction to the adopted resolution of the UN General Assembly and the G20 summit.

US News and World Report:

Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday, criticising delegates over the war in Ukraine and Russia’s use of fossil fuels before being escorted out by security staff.

Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country’s climate plans.

One protester shouted: “You are war criminals”. Another held a banner bearing the slogan “fossil fuels kill”, calling the Russian delegates “despicable”.

Earlier Russia’s climate envoy said the country was still actively trying to prevent climate change, and said it was worried that some countries may be using a “difficult geopolitical situation” to justify backsliding on climate commitments.