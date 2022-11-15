Russia Draws Fire from Protesters at COP Meeting

November 15, 2022

US News and World Report:

Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday, criticising delegates over the war in Ukraine and Russia’s use of fossil fuels before being escorted out by security staff.

Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country’s climate plans.

One protester shouted: “You are war criminals”. Another held a banner bearing the slogan “fossil fuels kill”, calling the Russian delegates “despicable”.

Earlier Russia’s climate envoy said the country was still actively trying to prevent climate change, and said it was worried that some countries may be using a “difficult geopolitical situation” to justify backsliding on climate commitments.

