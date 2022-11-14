Announcing the John Mnuir Award for Climate Denial Bullshit – Herschel Walker on the Perils of the Green Agenda

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R): "If we was ready for the green agenda, I'd raise my hand right now. But we're not ready right now … What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, 'cause we got the good emissions under those cars." pic.twitter.com/KwEIEpdg8C

I’m inaugurating the John Mnuir award for purest climate denial bullshit.

Eager to see how many Republican Presidential hopefuls will want to be recorded standing on the podium and being associated with rants like this.

NBC News August 22:

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for a Senate seat in Georgia, blasted a new law that’s aimed in part at fighting climate change, arguing it will waste money on trees.

“They continue to try to fool you like they’re helping you out, but they’re not,” Walker said Sunday at a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Sandy Springs, near Atlanta, days after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. “They’re not helping you out, because a lot of the money is going into trees. You know that, don’t you? It’s going into trees. We’ve got enough trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

Walker’s remarks in response to a question about the measure were first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.